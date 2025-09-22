Donjon Marine has a new owner: Tallvine Partners

One of the best-known names in U.S. maritime has a new owner. Hillside, N.J.-headquartered Donjon Marine Co. LLC has been acquired by Miami-based Tallvine Partners, an independent investment advisor focused on value-add middle-market infrastructure opportunities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Tallvine notes that Donjon Marine is a leader in critical marine infrastructure with a comprehensive suite of essential solutions for the operation and maintenance of North America’s waterways, coastal regions, and harbor infrastructure.

John A. Witte, Jr., a seasoned executive with over four decades of experience in the maritime sector, will continue to lead the business as its CEO, alongside Thomas and Paul Witte, as part of the executive team.

In addition, Denver-based Thoroughbred LLC, led by co-founders and managing partners Charles Wesley and Aaron Bowlds, will serve as industrial partner. Together, the group brings extensive operational expertise and deep industry relationships to drive the platform’s growth.

“The launch of our marine infrastructure platform and acquisition of Donjon Marine underscore our commitment to investing in resilient, essential infrastructure that supports global commerce, advances environmental stewardship, and delivers stable, recurring cash flows,” said Thomas Lefebvre, partner & CEO of Tallvine Partners. “With its long-standing reputation for safety, excellence, and service, Donjon Marine is an ideal cornerstone for this platform. We are thrilled to partner with the Witte family and Donjon Marine’s executive team, world-class leaders in the marine sector, to drive the platform’s growth together.”

Donjon Marine, founded in 1964, is well-known for its expertise in dredging solutions, salvage operations and emergency response, heavy lift and towing capabilities, and environmental remediation. With a fleet of more than 70 specialized vessels, over 1,000 linear feet of berth space, and an estimated daily spoils processing capacity of 4,500 cubic yards in the New York and New Jersey harbors, Donjon Marine and its over 270 employees have played an essential in maintaining navigable waterways and accessible harbor infrastructure, responding to maritime emergencies, and delivering complex infrastructure projects across the U.S. and abroad.

Donjon Marine also operates a shipyard in the Great Lakes, equipped with a 1,250 feet by 120 feet by 22 feet (depth over sill) dry dock and has more than 200,000 square feet of production area on 44 acres of land. The company will continue to operate under the Donjon Marine brand.

“We view this acquisition and partnership as a highly compelling opportunity to build a leading marine infrastructure platform across North America,” said Victor Sosa, artner at Tallvine Partners. “We look forward to working closely with the team to pursue exciting initiatives, including expanding our geographic reach and service offerings, driving the growth and modernization of our fleet, and executing strategic acquisitions in the sector.”

“This is a truly transformative moment for Donjon Marine, and I am thrilled and honored to continue leading the platform,” said John A. Witte Jr., CEO of Donjon Marine. “With a shared commitment to long-term investment, strategic growth, and innovation, we are poised to build upon Donjon Marine’s proud legacy, expand our reach, and continue to provide the highest level of service to our clients while seizing exciting new opportunities in the marine industry.”

