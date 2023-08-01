Diversified Marine names Frank Manning president and COO

Portland, Ore., shipbuilder Diversified Marine Inc. (DMI) has promoted Frank Manning to president and COO. Diversified’s founder and sole owner, Kurt Redd, who has served as president and CEO for 43 years, will remain active in the company and continue to serve as chairman and CEO, while Manning will be responsible for the company’s sales and day to day operations.

“I have felt a generational shift happening in the industry for years. DMI needed someone who could build relationships with the next generation of decision makers,” says Redd. “When I met Frank, I felt he had the ability, drive, and charisma to lead our team forward. He and the team have worked hard over the past three years to deliver boats through challenging times. Frank has an exciting vision for DMI’s future, and I am confident he will lead the team in the right direction.”

A leading specialist in tugboat building, Diversified Marine has delivered five tugs since the start of the pandemic, with two more currently under construction.

“Our yard is filled with hard-working, honest, decent people who are committed to delivering quality tugs for our customers,” said Manning. “I am excited to lead our team forward and honored to continue the legacy created by Kurt and our team over 43 years. We’ve made some significant changes over the last three years to position DMI for growth and innovation. I’m proud of the work we’ve done and confident that we are just getting started.”