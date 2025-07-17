Delta Launch orders two high-speed launches from Gladding-Hearn

Delta Launch Services, a launch company operating on the Mississippi River, has ordered two of a new class of pilot boats from Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation. The Venice Class launches follow a long history of six larger pilot boats built for the Delta Launch Services by the Somerset, Mass., shipyard. Delivery is scheduled for 2027.

t

The custom 44-footer ordered by Delta Launch is based on the shipyard’s Resilient class of fast and highly maneuverable launches, designed for performance in unique maritime environments. The design is optimized for performing launch services on the Mississippi River.

“The lower Mississippi can be a harsh operating environment. The silty water is abrasive, with a lot of debris and ship wakes,” said Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding president Peter Duclos. “Ship boardings are done at transit speed in a narrow channel with no opportunity to make a lee. This will be a simple, robust launch propelled by water jets and with a stable platform like our offshore pilot boats.” said Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding president Peter Duclos.

The new launches will each measure 44.3 feet overall, with a beam of 13 feet 10 inches and a shoal draft of 2 feet 5 inches.

The all-aluminum Ray Hunt Design Deep-V hull will be powered by twin Caterpillar C-9.3 EPA Tier 3-compliant diesel engines, each delivering 476 bhp at 2,300 rpm and a top speed of 34 knots. The engines will be connected to Twin Disc gearboxes and propelled by twin Hamilton HTX-30 waterjets. An interceptor trim control system will be installed at the transom.

The wheelhouse will be flush-mounted aft of amidships and outfitted with five Norsap shock-mitigating seats. The laminated forward-facing wheelhouse windows are electrically heated and equipped with retractable sunshades. A roof-mounted, 15,000 BTU air conditioning unit will cool the wheelhouse while at the dock. Two engine-driven 24,000 btu units will cool and heat the wheelhouse while underway.

Outside the wheelhouse of the new Delta Launch boat are wide side decks, a rear door, and a ladder to the rooftop, where there are walkway handrails and hinged boarding platforms. Tire fenders will be fastened to the vessel’s shear and transom.