“Complacency” seen in $2 million barge strike on Natchez-Vidalia Bridge

Complacency in the workplace is widely recognized as a safety hazard and a towing vessel captain’s complacency led to barges striking the Natchez-Vidalia Bridge last year in the Mississippi River, the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday.​​

The incident occurred on April 23, 2023 when the 1982- built160-foot-long towing vessel Susan K, owned by the Commerce Bank and operated by SCF Towing was transiting with 25 barges downbound on the Mississippi River toward the Natchez-Vidalia Bridge.

The captain intended to maneuver the tow through the western channel under the bridge, but, says the NTSB, was inattentive during the approach. The tow was out of position for the intended route and the captain’s awareness of the situation came too late to avoid striking a bridge pier.

There was no evidence that the captain was fatigued, impaired or distracted. The captain had decades of experience captaining towing vessels and maneuvering tows, and he had steered tows through the Natchez-Vidalia Bridge hundreds of times. Following the contact, the captain attributed the casualty to not “paying attention” and complacency, telling investigators, “You get complacent sometimes when you do something so many times and you’re sloppy.”

“Repetition and monotony can cause even the most experienced and skilled mariner to become complacent and lose situational awareness,” the NTSB report says, “Developing strategies that help maintain focus is a good practice. These strategies may include continuous scanning of instruments and surroundings outside the wheelhouse, strict adherence to procedures, eliminating distractions, changing position or moving (standing up or walking around), and getting enough sleep and exercise.”

As a result of the contact, one barge sank and two other barges were damaged. No pollution or injuries were reported. Damage to the barges and cargo was estimated at $2 million.​