World’s first commercially-operational ammonia-fueled tugboat completes demo voyage

ClassNK reports that the world’s first commercial-use ammonia-fueled tugboat, Sakigake, has successfully completed a three-month demonstration voyage, during which it engaged in tugboat operations in Tokyo Bay and achieved a GHG-emission reduction of up to approximately 95%.

The vessel was completed by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and IHI Power Systems Co., Ltd. (IPS) on August 23, 2024, in cooperation with ClassNK as part of a Green Innovation Fund Project under Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

The development project for the ammonia-fueled tugboat vessel started in October 2021 as part of the Green Innovation Fund Project; “Development of vessels equipped with domestically produced ammonia-fueled engines.“ It was completed in August 2024, becoming the world’s first commercial-use ammonia-fueled vessel, with NYK Group company Shin-Nippon Kaiyosha engaged deploying it on a three-month demonstration voyage while conducting tugboat operations in Tokyo Bay.

NYK and IPS analyzed the ammonia co-firing and GHG-reduction rates during vessel operations and confirmed them to consistently exceed 90% and rise to approximately 95% in each of the main engine load ranges, as shown in the table below.

The demonstration tests while in tugboat operation are the world’s first trial of its king, confirming, says NYK, that ammonia is one of the most viable and promising options as a next-generation fuel for vessels.

The vessel will continue to be used for tugboat operations in Tokyo Bay, and the project will continue to accumulate knowledge related to the development and operation of ammonia-fueled vessels.

In addition, NYK, Japan Engine Corporation, IPS, and Nippon Shipyard Co., Ltd. are working together to develop an ammonia-fueled ammonia gas carrier, which is scheduled to be delivered in November 2026.