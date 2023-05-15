VIDEO: Svitzer orders two more TRAnsverse tugs

Maersk group towage operator Svitzer has awarded a contract to Uzmar Shipyard in Turkey to build two new TRAnsverse tugs for its Australian business.

The TRAnsverse tugs, created in collaboration with Robert Allan Ltd, are designed to set a new standard in tug efficiency, power and maneuverability, and deliver an estimated 10-15% reduction in fuel use compared to other tugs on the market.

Svitzer ordered its first TRAnsverse tug at Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyards in December 2021. It was ordered for Svitzer Europe harbor towage duties with an expected delivery in third quarter 2023. A video released by Svitzer at that time shows the advantages of the design.

The TRAnsverse tug’s omnidirectional hull form, in combination with its unique towing staple and propulsion system, enables it to maximize the forces necessary for braking and steerage during towage. It maintains position with lower propeller input power than tug designs where the thrusters are mounted side by side, and overall brings a significant increase in stability and freedom of movement.

As a result of these features, says Svitzer, the TRAnsverse tug meets the full range of complex harbor and terminal towage environments, providing benefits such as the ability to reduce overall time of tug jobs, greater availability in poor weather conditions, reduced emissions and enhanced safety.

The two just-ordered TRAnsverse tugs will be deployed to Svitzer Australia’s Port of Newcastle, New South Wales operations in 2025 becoming the first TRAnsverse tugs to be deployed to Australia, and only the second and third to be deployed globally. They will be built to a specification that also enables biofuel operations.

The Port of Newcastle is a busy, diverse port operation with a complex harbor, tidal restrictions and channel environment requiring active escort towage, and direct and indirect towage capabilities. Newcastle sees a range of vessels calling from capsize vessels carrying coal, to bulk, container and cruise ships. The complexity of Newcastle’s towage operations and range of vessels that call on the port will showcase the full range of the TRAnsverse tug’s capabilities.

“We have been listening closely to our customers and their need for innovative towage solutions,” said Svitzer CEO Kasper Friis Nilaus. “The TRAnsverse tug offers significant improvements in operational efficiency, flexibility and sustainability by improving shipping turnaround times and reducing carbon emissions, helping customers to manage the demands of the modern towage market and the complex, busy port environments of today and the future.”

“The scale of Svitzer’s operations, collaboration with customers and deep understanding of port operations globally enables us to design and invest in the best possible towage solutions,” added Nilaus. “We are committed to building new tugs that meet the highest of efficiency standards and that support our customers and port operations in reducing their scope 3 emissions and total carbon footprint, whilst not compromising – and indeed improving – on safety and operational performance.”