VIDEO: Med Marine completes cutting-edge MED-P16 pilot boat

In addition to being a shipbuilder, Med Marine is also Turkey’s leading tugboat operator. Its services include pilotage and the latest vessel to be completed at its shipyard is a Camarc-designed MED-P16 class pilot boat

Designed to meet the specific requirements of pilot boarding operations, the MED-P16 series pilot boats feature a robust steel hull complemented by an aluminum superstructure. An innovative double-chine hull design ensures exceptional seakeeping capabilities;

Measuring 16.50 meters in length and 4.8 meters in beam, the Volvo Penta powered MED-P16 class pilot boat has a speed of up to 22 knots.

The vessel has a crew of two and can carry up to six pilots. Access to the lower accommodations is through a hatch located to port in the aft end of the wheelhouse. This lower space encompasses a mess area, WC, galley, storage spaces, and a two-man cabin, providing a comfortable and functional environment for the crew and pilots.

Dimensions are.

Length : 16.9 meters

Beam O.A. : 5.06 meters

Draft approx.: 1.7 meters

Specifications HERE