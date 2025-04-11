VIDEO: Compact tugs Rascal and Rowdy deliver big bollard pull Written by Nick Blenkey









Two very compact, high bollard pull ship handling tugs. Rascal and Rowdy are now in service with Longview, Wash.-headquartered Brusco Tug & Barge.The Robert Allan Ltd design RAscal 2000-D series tugs were constructed at Diversified Marine Inc. of Portland, Oregon. Measuring 65 x 32 feet and with a bollard pull ahead of 85,000 lbs (38.5) tonnes, they are the highest bollard pull tugs of this size designed to date by Robert Allan Ltd.

The compact Rascal and Rowdy are well suited for harbors where smaller, though still powerful, ship assist tugs are needed, as well as being available for general harbor and coastal towing. The compact wheelhouse allows the tug to get under the flare of even smaller vessels with a folding mast allowing reduced air draft. Two double crew cabins are provided in the lower accommodation, along with a spacious mess and galley.

The top tier of bow fendering is a Schuyler laminated fender, which is ideal for resisting wear. Lower tiers at the bow, down to the waterline, are softer Schuyler SRD-D3 loop fender with additional loop fendering at the stern and aircraft tires fitted along the sheer.

The Rascal and Rowdy each feature two Caterpillar C32 main engines, rated at 1450 bhp at 2,050 to 2.150 rpm and meet EPA Tier 4 emissions requirements with use of an SCR diesel exhaust aftertreatment system. These engines power two Berg MTA 522 Z-drives fitted with 87-inch fixed pitch propellers. The electrical plant consists of two identical diesel gensets, each with a power output of 99 ekW 480V, 3-Phase, 60 Hz.

Tank capacities are as follows:

Fuel oil: 6900 gallons

Potable water: 1100 gallons

Diesel exhaust fluid: 500 gallons

Sea trial results showed the RAscal 2000-Ds met all requirements of the design.