Svitzer takes delivery of RAstar 3200-W tug from Uzmar

Turkey’s Uzmar Shipyards has delivered the Svitzer Elizabeth to Svitzer. Designed by Vancouver, B.C., based Robert Allan Ltd, the 32-meter RAstar 3200-W will be the first Uzmar tug to be part of Svitzer’s European fleet, operating in the Port of Liverpool, England.

The design’s combination of 80+ tonnes bollard pull, escort, Fi-Fi 1, exceptional seakeeping and < 500 GT has proven successful for Uzmar and Robert Allan, with this being the twelfth hull to this design to be delivered and more on the order books.

Photo: Uzmar Shipyards

Key particulars of the Svitzer Elizabeth are:

Length, overall: 32.0 m

Beam molded: 13.2 m

Depth, least molded: 5.5 m

Tonnage, gross registered: 499 GRT

Fuel: 199 cubic meters

Fresh water: 40 cubic meters

The tug was designed and constructed to the following BV Notation:

BV 1 ✠ Hull, ✠ Mach, Escort Tug, Fire-Fighting 1 with Waterspraying, Unrestricted Navigation, ✠ AUT-UMS, In Water Survey

Propulsion machinery consists of:

Two Caterpillar 3516E main engines rated at 2350 bkW at 1,800 rpm with IMO III certified after-treatment

Two Kongsberg US255 Z-drives with 2.8 meter FP propellers

The RAstar 3200-W tugs are outfitted for a crew complement of up to ten, with two single berth cabins and four singles plus spare. Each of these cabins is designed to be compliant with MLC 2006 standards and all six cabins have private ensuite WCs. Natural light is provided to all cabins, with large windows in the deckhouse cabins, galley, and mess. The well-appointed galley is finished in stainless steel, and the large crew mess is furnished with ample seating, storage, and quality finishes throughout.