Svitzer orders world’s first battery-methanol tug

Copenhagen-headquartered global towage operator Svitzer has contracted Turkey’s Uzmar shipyard to build a first of its kind battery-methanol tug for delivery in the second half of 2025.

The tug will be based on Svitzer’s innovative TRAnsverse tug design and feature a 6 MWh battery, supported by dual fuel methanol engines for back-up and range extension.

The escort duty tug is expected to conduct more than 90% of its operations using its battery-electric powertrain and will conduct up to 25% of Svitzer’s work in the Port of Gothenburg, Swedeb.

Svitzer says that the TRAnsverse tug design will allow the battery-powered tug to operate more efficiently than internal combustion engine powered tugs of a traditional design.

Designed in collaboration with naval architect, Robert Allan Ltd, the battery-methanol tug will have an overall length of 34.9 meters and will deliver an impressive bollard pull ahead of 85 tonnes and escort steering and braking forces rated at 150 and 200 tonnes, respectively, measured at 10 knots.

With a gross tonnage of approximately 806 tonnes, the tug will be capable of achieving speeds of up to 14 knots.

Svitzer says that continuing developments in alternative power technologies convinced that the combination of battery power and methanol engines can ensure both safe, efficient and reliable operations in a location with the right availability of these two power sources.

The Port of Gothenburg, which has an aim to become the world’s most sustainable port, was considered the perfect location for the new battery-methanol tug. The port is making significant investments to provide the necessary shore power charging options, and methanol is already being bunkered at the port.

“Applications for battery solutions are constantly expanding, and we see it becoming an important power option in the sustainability transition,” said Svitzer CEO Kasper Nilaus. “This battery tug will bring a new dynamic to our operations. There will not be a one-size-fits-all solution for us to meet our ambitious decarbonization targets, and equipped with this new power technology we have yet another option for how to significantly reduce emissions across the many global ports and terminals we operate in. In this way, we continue to develop our strategies for fleet-wide decarbonisation while constantly ensuring sustainable, safe and reliable marine services to Svitzer customers.”

“The launch of a first-of-its-kind newbuild project with our partners at Uzmar Shipyard is a significant milestone for our decarbonization ambitions,” said Gareth Prowse, head of decarbonization at Svitzer. “We are proud of the work we have done with our technology suppliers and engineering consultants to develop the tug to this point. The battery electric tug will mean we can deliver our services to customers in the Port of Gothenburg with significantly lower carbon emissions, and still to the highest operational and safety standards.”

“Our close working partnership with Svitzer on planning and developing this newbuild project will see our shipyard deliver one of the most advanced tugs in the global fleet using new technologies and specifications,” said Uzmar CEO A. Noyan Altug. “At Uzmar, we recognize the importance of reducing carbon emissions in the maritime sector, and we are fully aligned with Svitzer’s ambitious decarbonization strategy. This project represents a significant step forward in that journey. By integrating cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices, we are not just building a tug; we are helping to shape the future of green maritime operations. For Svitzer, our expert team will continue to deliver sustainable building excellence.”