Schottel thrusters selected for Saltchuk’s CARB-compliant tug quartet

Schottel is to supply azimuthing thrusters for the four new Robert Allan Ltd.-designed RApport 2600 escort tugs ordered by Saltchuk Marine at Eastern Shipbuilding Group. The Saltchuk Marine family includes Foss Maritime, Young Brothers, Cook Inlet Tug & Barge, AmNav Maritime, and Foss Offshore Wind. The four-tug contract marks the beginning of Saltchuk Marine’s long-term fleet renewal project, with the new tugs set to support West Coast port operations and to comply with EPA Tier 4 and California Air Resources Board (CARB) environmental requirements.

“The maritime industry is experiencing a renaissance in vessel innovation,” says Jason Childs, Saltchuk Marine’s CEO. “Schottel is leading the way with propulsion systems that enhance safety and performance in alignment with our vision for the next generation of tugs.”

The high-performance Saltchuk escort tugs will each be equipped with two type SRP 510 azimuthing Schottel RudderPropellers. The Z-drives will have a propeller diameter of 2,800 mm and an input power of 2,610 kW, which will be provided by Caterpillar 3516E engines. The thrusters will enable the tugs to operate with a bollard pull of more than 85 tonnes and a service speed of 12 knots.

The thrusters will be equipped with Schottel LeaCon, a seal monitoring system certified by DNV. LeaCon prevents lubrication oil from being spilled into the water and water from entering the gearbox, effectively making the propeller shaft sealing no longer an oil-to-water interface in regard to EPA regulations. Additionally, Schottel’s scope of supply will include its MariHub condition monitoring system. This enable condition-based maintenance via both an onboard display and also remote analysis.