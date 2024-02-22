Sanmar delivers first LNG-fueled Haisea Marine tug

Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyards reports that Haisea Kermode, the first of the two LNG-fueled escort tugs that it is building for Haisea Marine, has arrived in Vancouver, B.C., joining the three emissions-free Sanmar ElectRA Series electric-powered harbor tugs that the shipbuilder has already delivered to Haisea Marine.

Haisea Marine is a partnership formed between Canada’s Haisla Nation and North Vancouver, B.C.-based Seaspan ULC, and the five tugs have been built to work at LNG Canada’s new export facility in Kitimat, B.C., in the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation.

All five of the vessels have been designed by Vancouver naval architect firm Robert Allan Ltd. and will collectively comprise what is likely the world’s greenest tugboat fleet.

The IMO Tier III compliant heavy-duty escort tugs Haisea Kermode and its soon to be delivered sister tug Haisea Warrior will be the first LNG-fueled tugboats to operate in Canada. Powered by Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel engines, they can each achieve an impressive 100-tonne plus bollard pull and are the most powerful tugs built by Sanmar to date, with the ability to generate indirect forces in escort of approximately 200 tonnes.

Based on Robert Allan Ltd.’s RAstar 4000 DF the Haisea Kermode and its sister rank among the world’s highest performing escort tugs. They deliver significant emissions reductions compared to conventional diesel tugs. Though they feature an exhaust after-treatment system in full compliance with IMO Tier III emissions standards, they can perform the entirety of the regular escort missions using LNG as their fuel.

Operating in LNG mode on their 159 nautical mile escort route in each direction from Kitimat to the pilot station near Triple Island, B.C., emissions, particularly of CO2, will be dramatically cut compared to even Tier III standards.

Measuring 40.2 meters LOA excluding fenders, with a molded breadth of 16 meters and least molded depth of 6 meters, the 996 gt ASD tugs can achieve a speed of 14.5 knots, and each have a design life of 40 years.

Ali Gurun, chairman of Sanmar Shipyards, said: “All these tugs, the LNG escorts and the game-changing ElectRA harbor tugs, are proof that being environmentally-friendly does not have to involve a loss of power or performance. Their green credentials shine a light on the way forward to a future sustainable, low and no emissions tug and towing industry.”