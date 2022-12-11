MSCR selects Scania to power 5 new skimmer vessels Written by Nick Blenkey









The largest oil spill removal organization (OSRO) in the U.S., the Marine Spill Response Corporation (MSRC) has selected Scania engines to power its new fleet of five 47-foot skimmer oil response vessels. Built by Rozema Boat Works, Mount Vernon, Wash., the new vessels will be delivered in 2023. Each will be powered by twin DI13 087M 700 hp Scania engines provided by Seattle-based Cascade Engine Center.

“Scania engines have shown to be exceptional performers, both in recreational and commercial applications,” said Dirk Rozema, owner of Rozema Boat Works. “MSRC has put their trust in us to deliver capable vessels to fill a vital role in the safety and sustainability of our coastal waters. That’s why we are confident that the Scania engines we are installing in these boats will deliver the power, fuel efficiency and reliability that they can count on.”

Skimmer vessel can also handle multiple other roles

The 47-foot skimmer is the ultimate near-shore response vessel. While its main purpose is to skim and recover oil, it is also capable of towing, pushing barges and functioning as an all-round workboat.

Built on a compacted graphite iron (CGI) engine block and employing a simple wastegate turbocharger, the Scania DI13-liter engines deliver top-of-class performance without the need for additional turbos or superchargers. The resulting lighter weight, combined with Scania’s proprietary engine management system (EMS) and common rail extra high-pressure injection system (XPI), optimizes fuel delivery enabling impressive torque, lower noise and exceptional fuel efficiency.

“One of our core principles is to build our engines in an environmentally responsible way,” said David Hughes, sales manager of marine products for Scania USA. “Our products are some of the most fuel-efficient engines on the market, with some of the lowest emissions. They are ideal for work boats that require exceptional performance and reliability and to provide them to a fleet that is dedicated to keeping our waterways clean is even more rewarding. We are confident that MSRC will be more than satisfied once they take delivery of their new fleet.”