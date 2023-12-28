Moran wins 8-tug MSC contract with $92 million potential

Moran Towing Corp., New Canaan, Conn., has been awarded a $17,667,600 firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements for eight time-chartered, U.S. flagged and Jones Act compliant tugs to provide harbor support services and ship handling at Norfolk, Va.

The contract includes one firm period of 366 days with three 365-day option periods, and one 336-day option period. If exercised, the options would bring the Moran Towing contract’s total cumulative value to $92,042,296.

Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by December 2028.

Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $12,175,299 are obligated for fiscal 2024, and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The remaining $5,492,302 for fiscal 2025 will be added prior to Oct. 1, 2024.

The contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the System Award Management website and two offers were received.

The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va,, is the contracting activity (N3220524C4021).