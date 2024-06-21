Hong Kong takes delivery of first of two new emergency response vessels Written by Nick Blenkey









China’s AFAI Southern Shipyard has delivered the first of two new, Incat Crowther designed, emergency response vessels for the Hong Kong Fire Services Department. The two state-of-the-art next-generation vessels will replace the department’s aging fleet of emergency response vessels and will be stationed at Hong Kong International Airport for fast deployment across Hong Kong’s busy waterways.

The new vessels are tailored specifically for search and rescue, fire response and other emergency response operations, including responding to emergency on-water aircraft landings.

Powered by four MTU 16V2000 M96L main engines, each developing 1,939 kW at 2,450 rpm, the vessels are capable of speeds of up to 41 knots. With a low draft, they are designed for missions in both hard to reach coastal locations and deep sea environments.

Maneuverability is enhanced by each vessel’s four Hamiltonjet HTX52 waterjets.

The vessels have been designed to accommodate up to 300 people including patients and people rescued from emergency situations. Each features a large treatment room on the main deck and is fitted with the latest, state-of-the-art emergency response technology. A unique Palfinger hydraulic automatic fast rescue slipway system, integrated into the design of the vessel’s hull, for the rapid deployment of a rescue boat. A diving platform, as well as port and starboard rescue platforms further enhance the vessel’s operational capabilities.

In addition, the vessels feature two rescue jet skis, port and starboard knuckle boom cranes, two dual fire monitors with foam fighting capability, telescopic flood lights for nighttime operations, and a helicopter winching platform on the upper deck. The command center is located on the upper deck, adjacent to a large crew space which features a mess, pantry, storage lockers and bathroom. Meanwhile, the vessels’ main deck features large equipment storage areas and four bathrooms.

Incat Crowther technical director Dr. Andrew Tuite said the emergency response vessels are highly advanced, operationally flexible and robust.

“Not only can these vessels perform on-water search and rescue missions, but they can also respond to fire and aircraft emergencies, assist with underwater search and rescue missions and act as a floating hospital and treatment centre during emergencies, he said. “It was pleasing to see the first vessel in this fleet exceed expectations during sea trials, giving the operator confidence that these vessels will play an important role in keeping the waterways of Hong Kong safe.”

“It was crucial that our project team, including our partners at AFAI Southern Shipyard, delivered on the brief to design a vessel that offers operational flexibility while being fitted with the technology required to effectively respond to a broad range of rescue situations,” Dr Tuite added.

The second emergency response vessel is now under construction in Guangzhou, with both vessels expected to be in service by 2025.