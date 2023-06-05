HaiSea Marine takes delivery of Sanmar’s first battery-electric tug

Canada’s HaiSea Marine has taken delivery of the first of three battery electric harbor tugs from Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyards. The tug, the HaiSea Wamis has been built to Robert Allan Ltd.’s ElectRA 2800SX design and is the shipbuilder’s first battery electric tug.

HaiSea Marine, a joint venture partnership between the Haisla First Nation and Seaspan ULC, has ordered the three all-electric harbor tugs under an LNG Canada contract to build and operate the harbor and escort tugs tugs required for its export facility in Kitimat, B.C.

The two LNG dual-fueled Robert Allan Ltd design RAstar 4000-DF escort tugs HaiSea Marine has ordered for the Kitimat terminal contract are also being built by Sanmar.

The all-electric HaiSea Wamis harbor tug is propelled by two Schottel CombiDrives type SCD 460 (2,100 kW each) with four-bladed propellers with a diameter of 2.6 meters and powered by electric motors integrated on top of each unit. This thruster setup enables the harbor tugs to achieve a bollard pull of approximately 70 tonnes.

The tugs are ABS classed.

“We were pleased to work with all of our partners to deliver this state-of-the-art, fully electric harbor tug. We appreciate the critical role ABS played, providing class services and supporting safety throughout the design and construction,” said Hakan Tunc, Engineering Director of Sanmar Shipyards.