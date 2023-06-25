HaiSea Marine pours concrete for floating tugboat base

he fleet of ultra-green tugboats ordered by Canada’s HaiSea Marine will operate from a floating operations and maintenance base. And, as the first of the tugs start to arrive, construction of the floating base is picking up pace, with concrete being poured last week.

The fleet of three battery-electric harbor tugs and two LNG dual fuel escort tugs — all designed by Robert Allan Ltd — will operate at the LNG Canada export facility in Kitimat, B.C.

HaiSea Marine, majority owned by the Haisla First Nation in partnership Seaspan ULC, has contracted Pacific Marine Construction to build the floating tugboat base.

“We are proud to work with Pacific Marine Construction, a B.C. based company that operates on the territory of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation in Campbell River and is committed to hiring from local and indigenous communities,” said Crystal Smith, Chief Councillor of the Haisla Nation. “HaiSea also recognizes the importance of sharing the project benefits with various nations and enabling their participation in the region.”

“We are honored to build a facility that will embody the values of both Haisla Nation and Seaspan and reflect their true partnership,” said Cory Handyside, president of Pacific Marine Construction. “It will also showcase an innovative design as a floating facility which is required due to the extreme tidal range experienced in the Kitimat region.”

The floating facility will be divided into two main areas including a large workshop area combined with common spaces and a gym facility which also will accommodate eight shore- based personnel to use the spaces during normal working hours.

“Everything at HaiSea is being built with inclusivity in mind – from the wellness facility to the single enclosed bathrooms and changing rooms – it is centered around a common goal of creating a safe, healthy and inclusive environment for everyone working at HaiSea,” said Jordan Pechie, senior vice president of Seaspan Marine Transportation.

HaiSea is inviting members of the Haisla, Gitga’at and Gitxaala communities to take part in a naming contest for the floating facility. Each of HaiSea’s five tugboats were named by the nations and carry connection and meaning to their people and territories – the name of the floating facility will be just as important to the HaiSea team and its partners.

While the initial contract for HaiSea is to provide the escort tug services for a period 12 years, HaiSea Marine says is building the floating tugboat base facility with a long-term vision to serve its fleet and the Kitimat community for generations to come.