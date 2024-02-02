E.N. Bisso sells Port Canaveral assets to new Marine Towing of Tampa affiliate Written by Nick Blenkey









New Orleans headquartered E.N. Bisso & Son has reached an agreement to sell the Port Canaveral, Fla., assets that it acquired last September from SEACOR Holdings subsidiary Seabulk Towing Holdings to Marine Towing of Port Canaveral LLC, a recently formed affiliate of Marine Towing of Tampa LLC (MTOT)

“We are excited to broaden our operations to Florida’s Space Coast,” said Steve Swindal, Marine Towing of Tampa’s principal owner and chairman. “Port Canaveral, is home to some of the world’s biggest and most popular cruise vessels, and a growing hub for petroleum products, bulk, and breakbulk cargo business. This strategically positions us to cater to the logistical needs of central Florida, one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States. Furthermore, the port plays a vital role in the aerospace industry with its close proximity to the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.”

“Marine Towing is a highly regarded provider of ship assist services in the industry,” said Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray. “We are pleased to welcome them to our port and look forward to a successful partnership collaboratively supporting our diverse cruise and cargo operations.”

MTOT and its affiliates are headquartered in Tampa, Fla., and currently provide ship assist services at Port Tampa Bay, SeaPort Manatee and other facilities throughout the Tampa Bay area and west coast of Florida, including Key West. Marine Towing has been in operation over 25 years; however, its genesis dates back to 1961 and the original St. Philip Towing & Transportation Company.

Trenam Law Group acted as legal advisors to Marine Towing. Abaco Partners LLC acted as Marine Towing’s financial advisors.