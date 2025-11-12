Crowley expands mooring services at Los Angeles and Long Beach

Crowley has expanded its mooring services to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in California, enhancing its harbor services for ship operators along the U.S. West Coast.

The new services combine Crowley’s ship assist and escort tug fleet with integrated mooring services to help vessels safely and efficiently deliver cargo and depart. The service builds on Crowley’s existing operations in the Pacific Northwest.

“The expansion of our mooring services into Los Angeles and Long Beach increases our capabilities to provide the highest coordination between the critical services of mooring and ship assist so vessels will arrive, berth and depart ports safely and efficiently,” said Bannon Crowley, general manager of Crowley’s ship assist and escort services. “As the needs of our customers evolve, we continue to offer value-added solutions, working closely with our ports and partners, including the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 13, to create services that make Crowley the leader that operators can depend on across the West Coast.”

Crowley has more than a century of expertise and is a leader in the ship assist and escort industry. The company operates a high-performing, dependable U.S. tug fleet in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and other locations, with vessels tailored to efficiently and safely perform ship assist and escort services. Details on the fleet and its capabilities are available here.