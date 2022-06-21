Centerline Logistics prevails in Franco lawsuit

Seattle, Wash., based Centerline Logistics reports that, following a month-long jury trial in Washington State Superior Court (King County), the company and its co-defendants, including CEO Matthew Godden and co-owner, Macquarie Capital, prevailed on every count in a lawsuit brought against them by former CEO Harley Franco.

Franco filed that suit after being terminated for cause by the board of directors of the company, then known as Harley Marine Services.

“We are happy to have this baseless lawsuit behind us,” said Centerline CEO Godden, “and will now seek reimbursement from Franco for diverted company assets.”

Under Godden’s leadership, Centerline has steadily grown its business and now is one of the largest providers of marine transportation services in the United States, with operations along the West, East, and Gulf Coasts, including Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

The defendants were represented at trial by Kevin H. Marino, John D. Tortorella, John A. Boyle and their colleagues at Marino, Tortorella, & Boyle. P.C. and Kostas Katsiris, Michael Agosta, Emily Seiderman West and their colleagues at Venable LLP.