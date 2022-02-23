Casco Bay Lines invites shipyard bids for hybrid ferry project Written by Nick Blenkey









The Casco Bay Island Transit District in Portland, Maine, was among ferry operators to be awarded funding in the FY 2021 round of Passenger Ferry Grants announced last week.

The transit district, which operates Casco Bay Lines, will receive $3.6 million for its new 164 foot long car/passenger ferry that will be equipped with a new diesel electric hybrid propulsion system. As we have reported, the project has been moving right along—and Casco Bay Lines isn’t letting the grass grow under its feet since getting news of the grant.

Today, it issued a Notice to Shipyards calling for sealed bids to be submitted. Bids will be received until 1:00 p.m, April 22.

“For general information regarding Bidding and Contracting procedures or for project specific information,” says the notice, “contact, fax or e-mail questions to Paul D. Pottle, Director of Projects at (207) 774-7871 ext. 119, fax 207-774-7875 or e-mail at [email protected].”