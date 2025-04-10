Brunvoll solutions picked for Smit Lamnalco ETV

The Rizhao Gangda Shipyard in China has awarded Brunvoll a contract for the delivery of an extensive propulsion, maneuvering, and dynamic positioning system for an emergency towing vessel (ETV).

Built to Robert Allan Ltd. RASalvor 6500 design, the ETV is on order for Boskalis subsidiary Smit Lamnalco and will operate for the Australian Maritime Safety Authority. Itwill provide first response capability in tis to protect the marine environment around the Great Barrier Reef and Torres Strait. The vessel is also intended to provide aids to navigation services and other marine services in the region

“We are proud and humble for been chosen by such a major player in the maritime industry,” said Oddbjørn Følsvik, VP sales at Brunvoll. “The control system for this vessel is one of the most advanced systems to date by Brunvoll.”

The control system delivery includes Brunvoll’s Propulsion and Thruster Control system (BruCon PTC), Brunvoll’s Dynamic Positioning system (BruCon DP2), and Brunvoll’s Joystick control (BruCon JS). The DP system features Target Tracking which allows the vessel to follow objects, such as Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs).

The twin screw propulsion solution consists of a pair of controllable pitch propellers with reduction gearboxes and nozzles. The propellers will have a maximum power output of 3,800 kW each, and a diameter of 3.5 meters. The gearboxes also feature Power Take-Out (PTO) and Power Take-In (PTI), which allows for a broad variety of operational modes. All the different modes are available both in normal operation and while the vessel is in DP2 operation.

The system will feature the following operational modes:

PTO – Main engines and shaft generators running PTO on both sides, delivering both power for propulsion and electricity on board.

PTI – Propulsion on both sides, running by the electrical motors, powered either by auxiliary motors or batteries. In lower load conditions, this mode can be used to avoid starting up the larger main engine and instead run smaller engines on more optimal load conditions.

Hybrid – One side runs PTO and the other runs PTI, i.e. one main engine power both propellers. Adding further flexibility and optimal running of engines.

Bollard pull – Both sides powered by main engines and PTI, for maximum bollard pull. This boost mode takes out the full power of the vessel to support special operations, like towing or anchor handling.

Fire Fighting – FIFI pumps engaged with less power available for propulsion, to avoid overloading the main engine.

The ETV a length of 65 meters and a bollard pull of 120 tons