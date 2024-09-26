BRIX Marine starts pre-build of new catamaran research vessel

Port Angeles, Wash.-based aluminum boat specialist BRIX Marine reports that it has started the pre-build of a new 44-foot catamaran research vessel designed for year-round environmental research along Connecticut’s coast.

Being built for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CT DEEP) and commissioned by the Long Island Sound Study (LISS), the vessel will play a key role in marine and water quality research, expanding on the work of the existing monohulled RV John Dempsey, which has been active in the area since 1990.

CT DEEP staff identified a catamaran research vessel as being most effective for their needs. They noted that design features two parallel hulls, which give off a low wake, and fewer waves.

The new vessel will have a higher top speed than the RV John Dempsey, which will allow researchers to travel from one centralized dock instead of having to carpool to different locations.

The catamaran will also be able to travel into waters as shallow as two feet in depth. This will expand research opportunities into bays, harbors, coves, and estuaries too shallow for the RV John Dempsey and allow new projects, such as eelgrass monitoring, to be conducted.

The project is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The 44-foot catamaran will feature a full width walkaround structure and an advanced onboard laboratory, allowing scientists to process data directly from water sampling and trawl fishing activities. The new lab will be twice the size of the one on the RV John Dempsey, enabling larger research teams to work together on important environmental studies.

The vessel will be powered by two 750 HP Scania DI13 marine diesel engines, providing enhanced power for efficiency and improved range. It will also have a fuel capacity of 2 x 250 gallons, allowing for extended research missions with minimal need for refueling.

“Our LabCat hulls have built a reputation for performing like much larger vessels. The 4416 for CT DEEP will fit into this same category,” said Perry Knudson, managing director at BRIX Marine. “We are proud to have our boat supporting the science that promotes a healthy ocean in Connecticut and the North Atlantic.”