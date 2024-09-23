Bisso Towboat takes delivery of new ASD tug Mr. Brian

Luling, La.-based Bisso Towboat Co. Inc. has taken delivery of its newest low emission ship-assist tug, the Mr. Brian.

Named in honor of the company’s long-time VP Operations, Brian Cyprowski, the 5,000 BHP vessel is the sixth ASD tractor tug built for Bisso in the past nine years by Main Iron Works LLC, Houma, La.

The 100 x 38 x 13.5 foot, Mr. Brian is powered by twin Caterpillar 3516E Tier 4F main engines, each generating 2,500 BHP at 1600 RPM, and driving two Kongsberg US205S Z-Drives. The Z-Drives feature 2,400 mm diameter four-bladed stainless steel propellers in stainless steel nozzles. Estimated bollard pull is 68 Tons.

Electrical service is provided by two 118 kW Caterpillar generators powered by (two Caterpillar C4.4 engines.

The tug is equipped with a JonRie Series 240 escort winch featuring 500 feet of 2 3/4 inch diameter Saturn 12 line.

Other features include USCG-approved engine room monitoring and fire/smoke alarm systems, fixed CO2 fire extinguishing system, Simrad navigation/electronics, soundproof insulation throughout engine room/crew quarters, stainless steel bitts and bow staple and four bunk rooms with seven berths.

Tankage includes capacities for 30,162 gallons of diesel, 11,000 gallons of potable water, 1,825 gallons each of lube and hydraulic oil and 2,000 gallons of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF).

The Mr. Brian will have a crew complement of four and carries an ABS International Load Line in addition to being built to Subchapter M certification and receiving a USCG COI.

With the addition of the Mr. Brian, Bisso Towboat Co., Inc. becomes the only ship-assist company on the Mississippi River with a daily operating fleet of 100% ASD tractor tugs.