American Cruise Lines christens its second Coastal Cat

American Glory, the second Coastal Cat in American Cruise Lines’ new series of 100-passenger ships, was christened in Key West, Florida, Jan. 21. The vessel entered service in November last year after passing its sea trials at Chesapeake Shipbuilding with flying colors. It is currently sailing the company’s Florida Gulf Coast and Keys cruises, operating roundtrip from St. Petersburg, Fla., and the ceremony took place at Mallory Square where the ship docks when visiting Key Weston that itinerary..

The festive celebration included local dignitaries, community members, cruise guests, and port and marina officials. Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines, gave remarks and introduced American Glory’s godmother, Teri Johnston, Mayor of Key West.

Photo: American Cruise Lines

“Docking in Mallory Square is a privilege, and we are honored to be a new small piece of the Key West community,” said Robertson. “We are grateful to Mayor Johnston and proud to have her as godmother of American Glory. We look forward to continuing to build on our partnership with Key West and other Florida coastal towns,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines.

American Glory’s christening in Key West follows the christening of series flagship, American Eagle in August 2023, at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy campus on Buzzards Bay, in Massachusetts.

American Glory will continue sailing the company’s Florida Gulf Coast & Keys cruises, operating roundtrip from St. Petersburg, Fla., throughout March 2024 and again in November and December. Later this year, American Glory will be joined by another sister ship, American Legend, which also begins sailing the company’s Florida Gulf Coast & Keys cruises this November.

Accommodating just 100 guests, American Glory features four decks and has the unique catamaran bow characteristic of the new Coastal Cat series and offers elegant interior design and private balcony accommodations.