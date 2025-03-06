AAM delivers cutting edge Cal Poly Humboldt research vessel North Wind Written by Nick Blenkey









After a 550 mile delivery from All American Marine’s Bellingham Bay, Wash., shipyard, the 78 x 26.7 foot research vessel R/V North Wind has arrived in Humboldt Bay where it will serve Cal Poly Humboldt as a state-of-the-art scientific exploration platform and support faculty research along the Northern California and Oregon coasts.

“This vessel is the centerpiece of our academic fleet and will support marine research and teaching efforts for decades to come,” said Eric Riggs, Dean of the College of Natural Resources & Sciences at Cal Poly Humboldt. “All American Marine has delivered a world-class vessel tailored to our needs, ensuring our students and researchers have access to cutting-edge technology and real-world experience.”

Ordered in 2024 (see earlier story), the new $8.5 million research vessel is part of the State of California’s historic investment in Cal Poly Humboldt’s expansion as a polytechnic university.

Designed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design, the R/V North Wind builds on the proven success of similar research vessels, including the R/V Shackleford and the University of Hawaii’s R/V Imua. Constructed to USCG Subchapter T standards, it is optimized for near-coastal and offshore operations, supporting Cal Poly Humboldt’s research initiatives in oceanography, marine ecosystems, and the emerging offshore wind industry.

Powered by twin MAN D2862LE43B EPA Tier 4 engines with diesel particulate filters (DPF), the R/V North Wind meets California’s stringent environmental standards while delivering exceptional performance. The vessel is capable of fully laden cruising at speeds exceeding 28 knots at 80% engine load.

Outfitted with a Kongsberg ADCP electronics suite, a fixed WASSP multibeam system, and Okeanus deck handling equipment, the RV North Wind provides advanced capabilities for oceanographic research.

Onboard, researchers benefit from state-of-the-art wet and dry labs, a computer lab, industry-leading electronics, comfortable live-aboard quarters, and a full suite of oceanographic equipment.

Designed with extended missions in mind, it features comfortable accommodations for 14 live-aboard researchers, including full bunks, a spacious bathroom with a shower, and onboard laundry facilities. A state-of-the-art galley and dedicated common areas offer space for collaboration and expanded opportunities for daytrips.

The R/V North Wind will provide Cal Poly Humboldt researchers, students, and others with a pioneering platform, allowing them to access and study a wide array of marine environments. The knowledge gained from research missions on this vessel will directly support managing and conserving California’s marine resources. These amenities, combined with the vessel’s fuel-efficient propulsion system and advanced research equipment, make it an optimal platform for multi-day and offshore scientific operations. The vessel also accommodates up to 40 daytime passengers, supporting a range of mission types.

Featuring Teknicraft’s signature hydrofoil-assisted hull design, the vessel minimizes drag, enhances fuel economy, and ensures a smoother ride in rough seas. Its Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)-modeled hull shape reduces wake energy and optimizes efficiency—critical for long-duration research missions.

“This vessel marks a new era of ocean conservation and research capabilities,” said Ron Wille, President & COO of All American Marine. “We are proud to have delivered another multi-mission research vessel that will drive critical offshore research, environmental monitoring, and support for the education community on the West Coast.”