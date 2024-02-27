Coal exports from Ports of Indiana were up 78% in 2023

Ports of Indiana shipped 12.6 million tons of cargo in 2023, the second-highest tonnage in its 63-year history. This is a 6% increase over 2022 and second only to 2018, when Indiana’s three ports handled 14.8 million tons of cargo. The largest single cargo increase in 2023 was coal exports from Mount Vernon, which jumped 78%. Fertilizer increased more than 11% percent overall, with double-digit gains at Mount Vernon and Jeffersonville, while soy products, minerals, ethanol, DDGs and cement also increased.

“At Ports of Indiana, we are privileged to partner with a group of world-class companies that ship critical cargoes to and from our regional economies,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock. “The dedication and hard work of these businesses is why Indiana ranks 12th in the nation for maritime shipping and why our maritime economy is booming. The 2023 cargo volumes were even more impressive considering some of the major challenges facing our industry this past year with low water levels and lock closures.”

Indiana’s three-port system maintained substantial tonnages despite several factors that challenged the U.S. inland maritime industry as a whole: an extended lock closure on the Illinois River, near-record low water levels on the Mississippi River, and a weeklong work stoppage by Canadian St. Lawrence Seaway employees.

Ports of Indiana also experienced significant growth in rail shipments during 2023, with rail carloads increasing 28% year over year. All three ports increased rail shipments as Mount Vernon led the way with 39,909 rail cars, a 42% increase from 2022. Overall, Ports of Indiana handled 65,141 rail cars in 2023.

The 2023 business results also indicate that Ports of Indiana’s economic impact increased year over year. A 2023 study found that Indiana’s three ports supported more than 49,000 jobs and generated $8.7 billion annually for the state’s economy, $3.5 billion in annual wages, and $536 million in state and local taxes.