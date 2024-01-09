Campbell Transportation repowers towboat with Mitsubishi triple screw propulsion

Houston, Pa., headquartered Campbell Transportation Company Inc. has recently repowered its towboat M/V Louise S with a Mitsubishi triple screw propulsion system. The successful repower was achieved through a strategic collaboration with Covington, La., based Mitsubishi distributor Laborde Products.

“With a long working history with Laborde Products, it was an easy decision to partner with them for our two major repower projects on the Louise S and CJ Queenan,” said Captain Michael Pilgrim, director of maintenance at Campbell Transportation Company. “We replaced the vessels’ previous engines with more efficient Tier 3, S16R Mitsubishi engines. Since the Louise S has returned to service, the numbers indicate significant fuel savings and noticeable performance improvement. We are extremely pleased with the results we are currently seeing.”

The new Mitsubishi S16R-Y3 engines supplied by Laborde Products each deliver 1,675 horsepower, bring the vessel’s total power to an impressive 5,025 horsepower, significantly enhancing its capability and efficiency.

“We are honored to have partnered with Campbell Transportation on this repower project,” said Trace Laborde, vice president of sales at Laborde Products. “Our focus is always on delivering optimal performance and reliability to our customers, and we believe that the Mitsubishi S16R-Y3 engines will provide exactly that for the M/V Louise S.”

“Thanks to Laborde, the crew of the Louise, and the Campbell team for doing an amazing job with this project,” said Kyle Buese, president at Campbell Transportation. “The boat is an excellent reflection of our company and its namesake.”