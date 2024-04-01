BRIX Marine building first in new 4615-HTC landing craft line

Currently under construction at Port Angeles, Wash., based BRIX Marine, the Chenega is the first in the company’s new 4615-HTC landing craft line.

The new 4615-HTC landing craft is of robust construction featuring 5086 alloy aluminum hull skins and 5052 alloy aluminum interior transverse frames. Its catamaran hull form, certified by USCG Builder’s Certification, ensures stability and adaptability in various maritime environments.

Designed for operational efficiency and crew safety, the 4615-HTC incorporates essential features such as handrails on fore, side, and aft decks, along with detachable radar and antenna mast, side boarding doors, and gunwale trays.

The 4615-HTC is engineered to work in diverse sectors, offering reliable performance and maneuverability. Its propulsion system, consisting of quad Yamaha 450 HP outboard engines, ensures optimal efficiency for various tasks, from coastal patrols to offshore support.

Safety has been a paramount consideration in the design of the 4615-HTC landing craft, with features including watertight bulkheads, self-bailing aluminum decks, and advanced navigation equipment.

“The 4615-HTC represents a new era of innovation in work boat design,” said BRIX Marine managing director Perry Knudson. “We’re proud to offer a vessel that not only meets but exceeds the demands of modern maritime operations.”

BASE SPECIFICATIONS