Associated Terminals commissions two new Liebherr CBG 500 E cranes

Convent, La.-headquartered Associated Terminals has commissioned two Liebherr CBG 500 E cranes. Customized with advanced hybrid power systems, they will be mounted on newly designed crane barges purpose-built for efficiency, longevity, and environmental performance.

In line with the company’s tradition of naming its cranes after team members, one crane barge will be named the Bill S. in honor of Bill Sullivan, vice president of sales, and the other will be named the D. Lopez, after Dawn Lopez, vice president of marketing and public relations for Associated Terminals and Turn Services.

The D. Lopez crane and crane barge will be sent to Boh Bros. for assembly this month and is scheduled to enter service in August. Following factory-acceptance testing at the Liebherr facility in Germany in August, the second crane is projected to arrive in the United States in September, where assembly of the crane barge Bill S. will occur at Boh Bros. The date of the official christening will be announced at a later time.

Advanced crane technology for river operations

Built on modified 250 x 72 foot platforms, the newly commissioned crane barges are engineered for high-capacity bulk handling in inland waterways conditions. Their hybrid-capable power systems supplied by Louisiana Cat combines diesel and battery technologies to reduce emissions and fuel consumption, featuring four Caterpillar C18 generators (565 ekW each), a Caterpillar C4.4 generator (118 ekW), and a CAT XES120 127kWh battery system. The systems incorporate intelligent load sensing logic with automated power scaling switch gears. This setup supports flexible energy management and redundancy, delivering up to 1,435 kW of peak crane power while minimizing engine wear and balancing runtime across all engines.

A keel cooling system eliminates the need for raw water intake or cumbersome radiator maintenance, further enhancing environmental performance and long-term reliability.

Each crane barge is outfitted with one of the Liebherr CBG 500 E cranes. With boom lengths of up to 50 meters, these cranes can lift 90 tons in sheltered waters and 65 tons in open water. A hybrid energy recovery system captures and reuses power from dynamic braking and load lowering to improve efficiency. Operator-focused features include climate-controlled, ergonomic cabins, secure staircases, and remote diagnostics and control systems.

The system also offers a maximum bucket capacity of 83.7 cubic yards and can reach throughput rates of up to 2,460 tons per hour with optimized cycle times. Designed for continuous service, each crane is configured for approximately 5,200 operating hours per year to maximize productivity and uptime.

“Our engineering team, led by Curtis Blank and Ethan Palma, worked closely with Liebherr and LAD Shipyard to customize the cranes and barges to meet the unique demands of round-the-clock operations on the Mississippi River,” said Associated Terminals COO Zeljko Franks. “The result is a powerful, flexible, and future-ready system built for long-term performance.”

“These Liebherr cranes are more than just equipment—they represent our commitment to continuous improvement, environmental responsibility, and employing advanced technology in marine cargo handling,” said Associated Terminals president Todd Fuller. “The level of innovation in these systems aligns perfectly with our long-term strategy for operational excellence. It’s also an outstanding opportunity for our organization to recognize two of our most valued leaders, Bill Sullivan and Dawn Lopez. Their names on these cranes symbolize decades of hard work, integrity, and dedication that have helped make Associated Terminals the industry leader it is today.”