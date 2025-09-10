Arc, Curtin Maritime sign $160M deal for 8 hybrid tugs

Los Angeles-based electric boat company Arc has inked a $160 million contract for hybrid-electric ship assist tugboats with Long Beach-based Curtin Maritime. Built in collaboration with Snow & Co shipyard, the project marks the largest commercial deployment of electric workboats in the marine industry’s history. The first four tugboats are committed for delivery before the end of 2027.

Each tugboat will be powered by Arc’s vertically integrated electric powertrains, delivering over 4,000 horsepower and backed by a 6 megawatt-hour battery buffer. They are being designed in close collaboration with Curtin Maritime’s decades of industry experience to ensure real-world performance in the toughest port environments. By merging Arc’s advanced electric propulsion with Curtin’s proven operational expertise, this fleet is set to redefine capability, efficiency, and reliability in U.S. ports.

This project is currently fully funded by private investment, demonstrating a strong business case for hybrid-electric vessels. These modern powertrains lower operating costs, reduce heavy maintenance burdens, and increase vessel reliability. Vertical integration enabled by this partnership also makes them directly competitive on price with diesel-powered boats.

“Tugboats are the workhorses of our ports. They’re critical for our national supply chains and defense logistics, yet are largely powered by outdated, unreliable, and harmful diesel engines,” said Mitch Lee, CEO of Arc. “Our goal is to rebuild the commercial industry around modern, efficient, and reliable hybrid-electric powertrains, and this deal is a huge first step to doing exactly that. We’re at an inflection point for the entire marine industry.”

Arc’s new contract builds on the company’s success in the recreational sector with high-performance boats like the Arc One, Arc Sport, and Arc Coast—and reinforces its long-term goal: to power everything on the water. From ports and harbors to offshore operations, the marine market is poised for rapid change.

“At Curtin, we don’t wait for someone else to build the future; we build it ourselves,” said Martin Curtin, CEO. “We’re focused on innovation that drives real efficiency and cost savings for our operations. These tugs will do exactly that by delivering the power and reliability we need while giving us a smarter, low-maintenance fleet. Partnering with Arc gives us the tech to do what we do best — challenge the status quo and deliver results.”