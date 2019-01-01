Tidewater installs Challenger software platform on 100 OSVs

FEBRUARY 4, 2018 — Tidewater, Inc. has signed an agreement with Poseidon Navigation Services covering the installation of the back of bridge Challenger software platform onboard 100 Offshore Support Vessels.

The Challenger software has been developed to provide the mariner with a simple yet effective solution for receiving weekly Notices to Mariners and updated data for charts, publications, official ENCs and e-Publications.

The agreement, which follows hot on the heels of a similar arrangement with the global containership carrier Hapag-Lloyd, includes the digital supply of weekly updates to all the vessels’ bridge teams to ensure they remain compliant.

Welcoming the announcement, Thomas Gunn, Managing Director of Poseidon Navigation Services, said installation of the software was completed within the agreed timeframe with special training given to a number of the vessel bridge teams where necessary.

“We are delighted to be working with a company as well established and respected as Tidewater. Our Challenger software has been successfully installed on all the vessels and updates to the charts will be dispatched to the vessels weekly via email, so speeding up the entire update delivery process. The Tidewater OSVs are currently operating in a variety of locations including off West Africa,” he said.