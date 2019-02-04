Thoma-Sea picks TMC compressor system for advanced trawler

FEBRUARY 4, 2019 — Houma, LA, shipbuilder Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, L.L.C. has awarded TMC Compressors of the Seas (TMC) a contract to deliver a complete marine compressed air system for the 100 m long Rolls-Royce designed pelagic trawler the yard is building for Seattle based Arctic Storm Management Group, LLC (see earlier story).

TMC's scope of work is to develop and supply a complete marine compressed air system consisting of energy efficient service and instrument air compressors as well as air dryers. TMC's contract value is undisclosed.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2021, and, according to Arctic Storm Management Group, will be "the largest and most advanced fishing vessel ever to be built in the U.S."

"When shipowners build such an advanced vessel, they never compromise on quality. That is why we are immensely proud to be chosen as supplier for this particular vessel. I believe the low operating costs and environmental profile of our systems helped land this contract," says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC's director of sales and business development.