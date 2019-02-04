Envirocleanse inTank BWTS gets USCG Type Approval

FEBRUARY 4, 2019 — The U.S. Coast Guard's Marine Safety Center has issued the sixteenth USCG Ballast Water Management System Type Approval certificate to Envirocleanse, LLC, for its inTank BWTS, after a detailed review of the manufacturer’s type approval application determined the system met the requirements of 46 CFR 162.060.

The treatment principle of the inTank BWTS consists of in-tank electrolysis and/or in-tank chemical injection, with in-tank neutralization prior to discharge. This approval covers models with maximum treatment volumes up to 200,000 cu.m

