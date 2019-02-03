VIDEO: Meyer Werft cuts steel for second RCL Quantum Ultra

FEBRUARY 3, 2019 — Royal Caribbean International has revealed that its newest cruise ship will be named Odyssey of the Seas. Construction got under way last week with a steel cutting ceremony at shipbuilder Meyer Werft's Papenburg, Germany, facility.

The ship is the second in Royal Caribbean's 4,200 passenger.168,666 gt Quantum-Ultra Class with a length, overall, of 347.1 m and breadth of 41.4 m.

This is Meyer's fifth ship for Royal Caribbean International within the last few years. Completion is planned for fall 2020. Royal Caribbean took delivery of the similar sister ships Quantum of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas in autumn 2014, spring 2015,spring 2016 and in spring 2019.

The start of steel cutting in the Meyer Werft laser centrer was attended by Meyer Werft management member Stephan Schmees (Project Management) and Tim Meyer as well as Richard D. Fain, CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., and Michael Bayley.

"It is our great pleasure to build these innovative ship for Royal Caribbean International and to continue our long-standing business relationship," said Tim Meyer.