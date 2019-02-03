Vigor to build new MSV (L) landing craft at former Christensen site

FEBRUARY 3, 2019 — Vigor has entered an agreement to take over the former home of Christensen Yachts in Vancouver, WA, following a search for the best location to build the U.S. Army’s new landing craft, Maneuver Support Vessel (Light) or MSV(L).

The MSV(L) contract is the largest award in Vigor’s history with a total value of nearly $1 billion over 10 years and supporting hundreds of family-wage jobs.

Vigor expects to eventually employ approximately 400 workers at the site and will be investing millions in capital upgrades and equipment.

In addition to the Army landing craft production, other programs to be constructed at the site will include ongoing production of the Combatant Craft Medium (CCM) for the U.S. Navy as well as for U.S. allies, the Response Boat-Medium (RB-M) for the U.S. Coast Guard and export markets, Vigor’s Fast Interceptor, aluminum fast ferries and commercial workboats.

Currently, Vigor's aluminum marine work performed primarily in Seattle (Ballard), WA and Clackamas, OR. Aluminum marine work in these locations will phase out as work is moved to the Vancouver site over the coming year.

Vigor says it looks forward to combining its existing Ballard-based and Clackamas-based marine workforces while working with local skills-based programs, its various labor partners, and the community to hire and train the skilled workers needed for the Vancouver facility.

Vigor looked in both Oregon and Washington state at building and buying options for this facility. Local, state and federal leaders in both states showed support throughout the process,

“Vigor’s decision to keep and grow jobs in Washington State is a testament to the great quality of life and workforce we have available here,” said Governor Jay Inslee. “Our team worked intently with Vigor to find a competitive solution to keep these jobs in Washington and I’m glad to see the continued success of one of our great corporate citizens contributing to our economy by creating living wage jobs in Vancouver.”

The Vancouver site was selected for a number of factors. The opportunity for Vigor to bring its entire aluminum fabrication team together in one location was a primary driver/ coupled with the livability of the community, its proximity to existing Vigor facilities, and the suitability of the Christensen facility to Vigor’s production needs.

“The synergies we will achieve by bringing these amazing builders together in one location strengthens our competitive advantage and builds upon our long-term goals as an outstanding industrial company,” said Frank Foti, Vigor President & CEO.

The approximate timeline is to begin production at the facility in May with existing work followed by the beginning of construction of the MSV(L) prototype in the summer. Once the MSV(L) prototype is completed and testing and refinements have occurred, the schedule calls for four vessels in the Low Rate Production phase, followed by 32 vessels once Full Rate Production is underway.