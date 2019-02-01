K-Line coal carrier starts binary cycle power generation tests

FEBRUARY 1, 2019 — Japan's Kobe Steel and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. (K-Line) are to conduct long-term operational tests on a binary cycle power generation system installed on an in-service ship, the 91,000 metric ton coal carrier Corona Youthful.

Binary cycle power generation produces electricity from a turbine driven by steam generated by heating and vaporizing a working medium with a low boiling point using a low-temperature heat source

The binary cycle power generation system mounted on the Corona Youthful can generate a maximum of 100 kW of electricity from the exhaust heat of the ship's main ship engines.

In the past, the exhaust heat was largely discarded. By effectively utilizing the exhaust heat to generate electricity to serve as auxiliary power for the ship, the system contributes to reducing carbon dioxide and fuel for the generator engines.

In 2011, Kobe Steel developed a binary cycle power generation system called Microbinary and began marketing this equipment for use on land has since delivered many units. Kobe Steel began developing a binary cycle power generation system for ships in 2014. After completing sea trials of a prototype in 2016, Kobe Steel has been continuing development of the binary cycle power generation system for ships and plans to commercialize it in the future.

The system has received approval from classification societies ClassNK, Lloyd’s Register and DNV GL