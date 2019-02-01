ABS grants AiP to two DSIC designs for large LNG fueled vessels

FEBRUARY 1, 2019 — ABS has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to two LNG fueled vessel designs from China’s Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Group Co (DSIC): a 208,000 dwt bulk carrier and a concept 260,000 dwt Very Large Ore Carrier (VLOC).

Both designs incorporate a Type C LNG fuel tank in the open area of the aft deck, which DSIC says minimizes the influence on the arrangement of the deck house and increases cargo capacity. DSIC believes the optimized aft deck integrated arrangement achieved the modular design concept for the LNG gas supply system, safety system and filling system and makes for convenient installation and maintenance.

“ABS has extensive experience of LNG as a marine fuel and it is a privilege to work closely with DSIC on these projects,” said Patrick Janssens, ABS Vice President, Global Gas Solutions. “China shipbuilders have a fantastic record of innovation in LNG and, as a recognized global leader in gas, ABS is proud to assist these significant industry technological developments.”

DSIC said: “LNG is quickly becoming the alternative fuel of choice. By working with ABS, we are able to demonstrate the viability of our designs as a solution for shipowners and operators examining the feasibility of LNG as fuel for their vessels."