Denmark issues new order on maritime cyber security

JANUARY 31, 2019 — The Danish Maritime Authority has issued a new regulation on cyber security in the Danish maritime sector.

The Danish government recently released its Cyber and Information Security Strategy for the Maritime Sector, stating that Danish ships must be protected from cyber attacks. This is the principal purpose of the Danish Maritime Authority’s new Order on security in network and information systems of importance to safety and navigation of ships.

The Order implements the European Union's NIS Directive in the Danish maritime sector. The new safety requirements clarify how cyber security will be included in the existing EU and international regulation and IMO requirements.

The new Order enters into force on February 1 2019. You can download it HERE

 

