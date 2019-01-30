National Maritime Center issues status update

JANUARY 30, 2019 — The Coast Guard's National Maritime Center has issued an update on its status since reopening January 28, 2019 and says it is implementing measures to address increased levels of application inventory.

Merchant Mariner Credentials (MMC) and Medical Certifications (National Endorsements only) set to expire in December 2018, January 2019, or February 2019 remain valid until May 31, 2019.

Additional Information (AI) letters, Qualified Assessor (QA) letters, Designated Examiner (DE) letters, Proctor Approval letters, Approval to Test (ATT) letters, and mariner training completion certificates set to expire in December 2018, January 2019, or February 2019 remain valid until April 30, 2019.

Mariners seeking to operate on STCW endorsements that expired on or after December 1, 2018, may request continued service STCW dispensations via e-mail at [email protected]

All Regional Examination Centers (RECs) will be fully operational and open to the public by Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

The scheduling system for REC examinations, application drop off, and other credentialing business will be active beginning Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Download the update HERE