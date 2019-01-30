Japanese partnership unveils concept design for zero emissions tanker

499 gt tanker will be powered by lithium-ion batteries

JANUARY 30, 2019 — Two Japanese companies, Asahi Tanker Co. Ltd and Exeno-Yamamizu Corporation Tokyo, have developed a design for a zero emissions tanker with lithium-ion battery powered electric propulsion.

ClassNK has been appointed to provide technical advice on the ship design and electric propulsion.

Commercial model development of the “e5” design is underway for bunker supply vessels trading in Tokyo Bay with launch of the first vessel set for fourth quarter 2020. The project is also working on creating “e5” coastal vessels with a longer cruising range.

The “e5” concept provides solutions to issues such as crew shortages, vessel demand balance and environmental regulation, contributing to the sustainability of the Japanese domestic shipping industry.

The “e5” concept covers the five core elements of;

Electrification: The ship's core energy source will be electricity, using lithium ion batteries.

Environment: Control of emissions such as CO2, NOx, SOx , minimization of noise and vibration, improvements in vessel operation environmental controls at sea and in port.

Economics: Achieving economic efficiency through use of IoT and digital tools coupled with improved propulsion performance by using electricity.

Efficiency: Simple hull construction and installation of automated equipment to reduce crew work load,

Evolution: Digitalization and technological advances leading to the most advanced design concept for the future of Japan's domestic shipping.

The 60 m x 10.3 m vessel will have a gross tonnage of 499 gt and a cargo capacity of about 1,300 cu.m.

Propulsion machinery: 2 x 350 kW azimuth thruster, 1 x 130 kW bow thruster

Concept design of the hull has been provided by Groot Ship Design of the Netherlands.