Enterprises Shipping & Trading to fit Envirocleanse BWTS fleetwide

JANUARY 28, 2019 — Envirocleanse LLC has received a sales commitment covering fleetwide retrofits of its InTank ballast water treatment systems in vessels operated by Athens headquartered Enterprises Shipping & Trading (EST). The initial installation will be in the second quarter of 2019, with an additional 30+ vessels, both tankers and bulkers, following over the next five years.

The inTank BWTS uses a dispersion system for mixing the active substance in the ballast tanks. Treatment of the tanks is performed in transit, which means there is no disruption to in-port cargo operations.

“Finally, a solution that fits with the operational profile of our vessels. This is what the industry has been waiting for for the last 10 years,” said EST Fleet Manager Mr. E. Candiotis. “EST had chosen not to decide on BWTS retrofits because of the immaturity of the industry, the regulatory uncertainty, and the need to filter huge volumes of water while in port waiting for a costly failure. Our strategy has been to wait for the next-generation of technologies that are designed to fit with and have the least impact on our fleet’s operations and the vessels’ engine room, while at the same time they provide an adequate degree of redundancy and assurance of compliance in all occasions. inTank checks all the boxes.”

“Enterprises Shipping and Trading is a well-recognized and admired company in the shipping industry,” said Jim Stanka, President of Envirocleanse, LLC. “EST conducted an intense evaluation of all aspects of the inTank system to ensure the most comprehensive fit for their fleet profile: OPEX; CAPEX; Compliance; Reliability; Cargo Operations; Modular and Flexible Installation. We are therefore extremely gratified that our system has been given this vote of confidence by a company that has such extensive operational knowledge, and a commitment to environmental compliance.”

Envirocleanse LLC is a division of Charter Brokerage LLC, a Berkshire Hathaway company.