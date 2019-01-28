JANUARY 28, 2019 — All American Marine, Inc. (AAM), Bellingham Bay, WA, has won a contract from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TWPD) for construction of an 80’ x 27’ Teknicraft design aluminum catamaran for operation in Texas State waters and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.

This long-range hydrofoil-assisted catamaran will be powered by Twin Caterpillar C18 engines with Hamilton Jet HM521 waterjets. The vessel will be constructed to USCG Subchapter “T” standards and designed as a patrol vessel for an “Offshore on an Oceans” route.

The new vessel will include design features critical to modern law enforcement on the water. One is Teknicraft’s Rapid RHIB launching system. This feature will increase safety and reduce both the time and manpower required to deploy the vessels’ rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB).

“By taking advantage of Teknicraft’s unique hydrofoil and hull design, coupled with their Rapid RHIB deployment feature, we will assist the law enforcement division of Texas Parks and Wildlife, also known as the ‘Texas Navy,’ to fully execute their mission,” said All American Marine’s Business Development Manager Ron Wille.

TPWD is responsible for patrolling state waters of Texas, out to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf of Mexico. However, TPWD and Texas Game Wardens also patrol an additional 200 nautical miles into the U.S. exclusive economic zones through a joint enforcement agreement with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency.