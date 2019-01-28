NCDOT passenger-only ferry to start Ocrakoke Island service in May

NCDOT passenger-only ferry to start Ocrakoke Island service in May

JANUARY 28, 2019 — Beginning Tuesday, May 14, 2019, the N.C. Ferry System will add direct passenger-only service from Hatteras Island to Ocracoke Island's Silver Lake Harbor

The 98 passenger Ocracoke Express will depart on its 70-minute trip from the Hatteras ferry terminal several times a day between May and September.

Designed by Elliott Bay Design Group the ferry is currently being constructed at the US Boat Works shipyard (the former Armstrong Marine East yard) in Hubert, NC, under a $4.15 million contract awarded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation  in June 2017.

