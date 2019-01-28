Five more Fjord1 ferries to have Corvus energy storage systems

JANUARY 28, 2019 —Bergen, Norway, headquartered systems integrator Norwegian Electric Systems (NES) has selected Corvus Energy to supply lithium ion battery based energy storage systems (ESS) for the five new all-electric ferries being built by Havyard for Norwegian ferry operator Fjord1.

“Fjord1 continues to forge a very progressive path towards environmentally sustainable operations with these additional all-electric ferries,” says Stein Ruben Larsen, Senior VP Sales at NES. “The proven reliability, safety and performance of the Corvus ESS was important in awarding this contract to Corvus Energy.”

“Corvus Energy is honored to once again be selected by NES to provide Energy Storage Systems for Fjord1 ferries,” says Roger Rosvold, VP Sales at Corvus Energy. “NES are skilled and experienced electrical system integrators, and our close partnership with them in designing and delivering these innovative solutions is key to accelerating the adoption of energy storage systems.”

To date, Corvus Energy has supplied ESSs on eight Fjord1 electric ferries operating on four Norwegian coastal routes.

“It is a pleasure to work with the technical team at NES. They are highly experienced in integrating batteries into electric power and propulsion systems, and easy to work with to calculate energy storage capacity correctly,” says Tommy Sletten, Team Leader Technical Sales Support at Corvus Energy.

The five latest Fjord 1 all-electric ferries are of Havyard 932 design and will be built in Havyard Shipyard in Leirvik, Sogn. Each ferry is 67 meters in length, holds 50 cars and will be equipped with air-cooled Corvus Orca Energy ESS that will supply electrical power to the ferry’s NES all-electric power and propulsion system. The Corvus equipment is scheduled for delivery in 2019 and all five ferries will be fully operational on four additional routes in Norway by January 1, 2020.