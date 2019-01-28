Shell bunkers first LNG fueled vessel in CMA CGM Group fleet

JANUARY 28, 2019 — The CMA CGM Group reports that the first LNG fueled vessel in its fleet was successfully bunkered with LNG January 24 at the Port of Rotterdam. The vessel, the 1,400 TEU Containerships Nord, was delivered to CMA CGM subsidiary Containerships, by Wenchong Shipyard, Guangzhou, China, last month. It is the first of four LNG dual fueled containerships on order at the shipyard for the CMA CGM subsidiary,

In this first LNG fueling, Containerships Nord received around 240 metric tons of LNG – an amount that can take her on a roundtrip from Rotterdam to St. Petersburg and back sailing through the Kiel canal twice.

The bunkering was carried out at lay bay berth in a ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation from Shell’s bunker vessel, the Cardissa. In future, bunkering will be carried out at a normal operational berth simultaneously with loading and discharging operations. els.

Bunkering procedures are based on detailed hazard identification and safety assessments. All vessel crew have passed essential LNG bunkering specific training, and safety is a priority throughout the bunkering operation.

Tahir Faruqui, General Manager, Shell Global Downstream LNG, said: “We are proud to supply Containerships with a cleaner burning and viable fuel for the shipping industry. LNG bunkering is a very safe operation and we look forward to conducting simultaneous operations with Containerships in the future.”