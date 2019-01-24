Vigor adds to leadership team

JANUARY 24, 2019 —Vigor reports that Jackie O’Brien is joining its leadership team. As EVP of Strategy and Business Development, Ms. O’Brien will report directly to Vigor CEO Frank Foti and play a key role in driving the development and execution of Vigor’s growth strategy. She will oversee business development for all Vigor business units including defense, aerospace, infrastructure, alternative energy and marine.

Ms. O’Brien comes to Vigor following a twenty-five year career at Alcoa and Arconic, created by Alcoa’s separation into two independent companies in 2016. Mostly recently she served as Vice President of Business Development and Global Affairs driving successful growth strategies for Arconic across the company’s aerospace, automotive, building and construction, and commercial transportation businesses. During her tenure at Alcoa/Arconic, Ms. O’Brien managed global teams across Europe and Asia.

Ms. O’Brien holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Ohio State University and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University. She is an active board member of Engineers without Borders, a non-profit dedicated to building a better world through projects that empower communities and find solutions for their critical infrastructure needs.

“We looked at many outstanding candidates for this new position ” said Mr. Foti. “Jackie stood out as an outstanding leader – authentic, committed and aligned with our core values. We are very happy to welcome her to our team.”