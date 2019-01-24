Austal USA awarded $16.3 million for LCS 20 work

JANUARY 24, 2019 —Austal USA LLC, Mobile, AL, has been awarded a $16,322,000 order against a previously awarded Navy contract to provide engineering, management, and production services in support of prefabrication efforts, material procurement, and execution of work items for littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS-20) extended industrial post-delivery availability (EIPDA).

The EIPDA is accomplished within a period of approximately 12 weeks between the time of ship custody transfer to the Navy and the shipbuilding and conversion, (Navy) obligation work limiting date. Efforts will include program management, advance planning, engineering, design, prefabrication, and material kitting.

Work will be performed in Mobile, and is expected to be complete by August 2019.

Fiscal 2014 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $5,011,000; fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,550,000; and fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $600,000 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair Gulf Coast, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is the contracting activity.