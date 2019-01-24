Crowley again honored for Health and Wellness program

JANUARY 24, 2019 —For the third consecutive year, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has honored Crowley Maritime Corp. as a “National Best and Brightest in Wellness” employer, recognizing the quality and excellence of the company’s workplace health and wellness programs.

“Crowley’s repeated recognition as a National Best and Brightest in Wellness employer is product of our commitment to improving the lives of employees,” said Crowley’s Angela Urso, administrator, employee well-being. “Wellness and health are crucial to being a high-performing, safe workplace, and the award shows that dedication pays off at Crowley.”

Crowley’s “Live Well” wellness program promotes employee health and wellness by creating and prioritizing a work environment that nurtures all dimensions of wellness. Employee wellness is promoted through programs that heighten engagement, reinforce healthy behaviors and increase performance, all while controlling health care spending.

More than 90 percent of eligible Crowley employees participate in the Live Well program through which they benefit from on-site health evaluations, risk assessments and flu shots, health coaching programs, weight management and gym reimbursement programs. The company has an online portal to promote company-wide wellness programs, such as health and nutritional challenges, a health library, motivational e-cards and a monthly newsletter.

Crowley’s support of wellness programs has produced significant results. Since 2013, the number of employees completing annual health evaluations has increased by more than 50 percent. In turn, the overall health risk of the employee population has fallen from moderate to low. The number of tobacco users has dropped by more than 40 percent.