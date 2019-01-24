Kongsberg Digital unveils simulator based firefighting training solution

JANUARY 24, 2019 — Kongsberg Digital has unveiled an innovative simulator solution for training ships' officers and crews in advanced firefighting.

Called K-Sim Safety, the solution offers high fidelity simulation covering all aspects of fire safety. K-Sim Safety contributes to reducing the impact of fire on board as well as planning strategies and tactics to control fire in various parts of the ship.

K-Sim Safety delivers practical exercises simulated in a realistic environment and meets STCW regulation VI/3, section A-VI/3, requirements.

K-Sim Safety is based on a detailed 3D representation of a 152,000 dwt double hull Suezmax crude oil carrier with 7 decks, It allows trainees to assess situations and determine the best response strategy, implement it and then observe the consequences of their decisions during a debriefing.

Integration with K-Sim Engine and K-Sim Cargo simulators, as well as K-Sim Navigation also offers the possibility for crew resource training where actions on one simulator will directly affect others. This approach engenders more focus on clear communication between different roles on board.

As a full mission training system, K-Sim Safety includes two separate fire team muster stations with a detailed 3D virtual hotel and machinery space application, visualized in an interactive 3D walk-through animation of the entire engine room and four upper decks. It features high quality object and equipment models combined with powerful incidental visuals including fire & smoke, flooding, and missing persons to ensure a highly realistic scene.

During exercises, each fire team – consisting a team leader, an assistant and two smoke divers – can walk around selected areas of the ship using an Xbox controller. Should the scenario call for smoke divers to split from the team, they can move to a separate area and continue the exercise using their own controllers and monitors. K-Sim Safety also includes the same state-of-the-art instructor, monitoring and assessment system used on Kongsberg’s K-Sim Engine and K-Sim Cargo simulators, providing deep control of exercises and extensive debriefing and advisory tools.

“Traditional fire safety training methods can be complex, costly and time consuming, placing pressure on both company and crew,” said Leif Pentti Halvorsen, Vice President Products, Maritime Simulation. “By migrating training to a simulated environment using K-Sim Safety, ship officers and crew can experience an incident as if it happened in real-life, while maritime training providers can develop a more streamlined safety training strategy with a low investment and increased teaching value.”